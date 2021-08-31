Arsenal man is set to run down his contract and leave for free

Alexandre Lacazette will remain at Arsenal after the current transfer deadline day.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the club all summer as he has just a season left on his current deal.

The Gunners haven’t offered him a contract extension yet, in a clear sign that they are prepared for his departure.

He hasn’t started a match for them in this campaign after coming down with a covid-19 infection just before the campaign started.

He remains one of the most senior players in the squad, but his experience isn’t enough to earn him a new deal with the Gunners looking to cut down on the average age of their squad.

Football London reports that he isn’t leaving the club in this transfer window and he claims the striker is also not interested in signing an extension to his current terms with them.

Arsenal has at least four strikers in their squad at the moment and Lacazette alongside Eddie Nketiah have contracts that are running down.

They were both expected to find new clubs in this transfer window, but the Gunners look set to miss out on any transfer fee, because they are both likely to remain at the club for this campaign and to leave for free at the end of it.