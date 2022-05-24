Arsenal man is still unfit as he misses out on international duty

Kieran Tierney has not been named in the latest Scotland squad for the World Cup playoff matches this summer.

The Arsenal left-back had an injury that required surgery last month and he missed the club’s last few games of the season.

His club and country knew it would be a long road to recovery, but Scotland was still hopeful he would be available to play when they try to qualify for the World Cup.

However, the Daily Mail says he has not been named in Steve Clarke’s squad for their match against Ukraine.

He would now be allowed to make a full recovery and be prepared to be a part of the Arsenal squad from the start of next season.

Aaron Hickey of Bologna, who has been linked with a move to the Emirates, has been named in the squad. Arsenal will probably get more information about him if he plays.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is good to see that Scotland also cares about the well-being of Tierney, and they have done the right thing by allowing him to remain and recuperate properly from his injury.

We wish them luck. Hopefully, the left-back will have a good time recovering from his injury and stay fit for most of next season.

