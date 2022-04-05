Arsenal man is the best performing Under21 outfield player in Europe

Bukayo Saka has been named as the best under 21 player in Europe as he continues to shine at Arsenal.
The attacker has been the club’s main man over the last two seasons, and the Gunners have benefited from him leading their offensive approach.
Mikel Arteta has continued to trust him, and this is making the Londoner a much better player.
Europe has some of the most talented youngsters on earth, but Saka is the best of the lot in this campaign according to the CIES Football Observatory as reported by The Daily Mail.
They ranked 100 of the best under 21 players in Europe and the Arsenal man came out on top.
His teammate, Gabriel Martinelli, also made the top 20 of the rankings as he is ranked 14th by the report.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is one of the best players in England now and everyone can see that he is among the finest in the world at his age.
At 20, he is already earning so much recognition and that means the Euro 2020 star will have a long and successful career if he keeps his head down and focuses on playing football.
Arsenal will be keen to extend his contract soon because the current agreement expires in 2023.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Bukayo Saka will get even better, and like Smith Rowe they all seems to have one thing in common academy graduate with excellent support network.
Arsenal is in an excellent position with these youngsters, we must add big characters to play with these youngsters in the summer.
Players of the Caliber of Henry, Ronaldo, or Drogba, big game players who comes alive when the going get rough.
It’s for this reason we should break the bank and sign Victor Osimhen, Fabian Ruiz,
Adding quality and big character players should be paramount going forward.
If we want to really see him shine, then we need a striker up top to lead the line.
Saka is the focal point of attacks and creativity, and too often attacks begin on the right giving Saka the ball and expecting him to dribble, pass, create, or shoot his way to a goal.
Our midfielders’ goal tally is embarrassingly woeful, and aside from Odegaard they create little to nothing.
I’m sure Saka and Martinelli would benefit from adding a top striker to the team. Defenses would have to mark and account for a striker who scores, freeing up Saka and Martinelli to find space to exploit.
Too often we see Saka double teamed because Laca is either too far away from the box, or defenses are not too concerned about Laca as a goal threat.