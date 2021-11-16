Arsenal man leaves national team camp and flies back to London

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly left the Gabon national team camp and returned to Arsenal yesterday ahead of Liverpool’s match.

The Arsenal captain is a key member of the Gabon national team and they still had a World Cup qualifying fixture to play against Egypt today before he left.

The striker could have helped his country down the Pharaohs, who eventually beat them 2-1, however, even a win for them in the fixture would have changed nothing as they had mathematically already missed out on qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup before the game.

L’Union reports the Panthers arrived in Egypt yesterday, but Aubameyang immediately joined a chartered flight by Arsenal to London for an undisclosed reason.

Having played and scored against Libya in the previous round of matches, it is unlikely that Auba has an injury problem.

Considering that the game against the Egyptians was a dead rubber fixture, the striker may have asked to leave his national team so that he can start preparing for Arsenal’s match against Liverpool early.

That would be a good gesture and show just why he deserves to be the club’s captain.

Auba will need to be on his best form when Arsenal faces Liverpool because the Gunners must take the chances that come their way in the fixture.