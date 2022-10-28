Arsenal man limping after PSV defeat to give Arteta something to worry about

Arsenal could be without Gabriel Magalhaes for their weekend game against Nottingham Forest after he limped home following their loss to PSV yesterday.

The Brazilian was rested at the start of the match and only entered as a substitute for Kieran Tierney in the second half.

Yet, when the Gunners left the pitch, a report on Football London says he was limping.

Arsenal will hope it is nothing serious, but even if it is a minor problem, they might be forced to rest him for the game against Forest to avoid aggravating whatever issue he has now.

The Brazilian has been a mainstay on our team and has not had a bad day yet, which will make Arsenal miss him if he has to spend a few days on the sidelines.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta rested Gabriel from that start to lower the risk of him getting injured, so the Spanish boss will be unhappy to see him limp after the fixture.

We hope it is a minor problem, but for now, other defenders must be ready to step up and deliver if he does not play our next game.

Forest will come into the game full of confidence after beating Liverpool in their last fixture.

