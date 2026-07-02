Arsenal man looking for a new club after just one season at the Emirates

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to leave Arsenal this summer, just a year after joining the Gunners from Chelsea, after reportedly opening the door to a move away, according to Metro Sport.

When he arrived at the Emirates last summer, Kepa expected to compete with David Raya for the number one position and was prepared to battle for regular playing time throughout the campaign.

However, he failed to win that contest and did not appear in the Premier League until Arsenal had already secured the title and Raya had also claimed the Golden Glove award.

Kepa considering Arsenal exit

With little indication that the situation will change next season, Kepa is now assessing his future as he seeks to re-establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere.

Several clubs are reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard, and the report claims he is willing to leave Arsenal if he receives an offer that guarantees him consistent first-team football.

The goalkeeper remains highly experienced, but his opportunities at Arsenal have been extremely limited due to Raya’s outstanding form.

Kepa is understood to value regular playing time at this stage of his career, particularly after spending much of the previous season on the bench despite arriving with ambitions of competing for the starting role.

Arsenal preparing possible replacement

Arsenal are already preparing for the possibility of his departure and are reportedly considering Illan Meslier following the French goalkeeper’s release from Leeds United.

Meslier is available as a free agent and is viewed as a potential option capable of strengthening Arsenal’s goalkeeping depth without requiring a transfer fee.

The Gunners are expected to continue monitoring the market carefully before making any final decision regarding their backup goalkeeper position.

Despite his lack of opportunities in north London, Kepa is still regarded as a capable goalkeeper with significant experience at the highest level of European football.

At Arsenal, however, he has been unable to displace Raya, who is currently considered one of the finest goalkeepers in world football after another exceptional campaign.

As the transfer window progresses, Kepa’s future is expected to become clearer, particularly if clubs seeking an experienced number one intensify their interest in the Spaniard.