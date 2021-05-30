Arsenal man makes Europa League Squad of the Season

Nicolas Pepe has made the Europa League Squad of the Season after the Ivorian helped Arsenal to reach the semi-final of the competition, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Arsenal played in Europe’s second club competition again this season and had hoped to win it and save their campaign.

However, they exited the competition in the semi-final after they were held to a goalless draw at the Emirates by Villarreal.

The Spaniards had won the first leg 2-1, which gave Arsenal hopes that they could still make the final.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka impressed for Arsenal in the competition, but Pepe was in blistering form and scored six goals for them, including their only strike across two legs against Villarreal.

He is the only Arsenal player who made the team and that may suggest that the Ivorian is getting closer to delivering fine performances for the Gunners consistently.

The squad included six players from Premier League rivals Manchester United, even though they were beaten on penalties by Villarreal in the final.

Arsenal fans will hope he can get better and fire their team to a top-four finish next season.