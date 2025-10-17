Arsenal man makes it clear that he wants to win the World Cup

Declan Rice has made no secret of his ambition to lift the World Cup with England as the national team prepares to compete on the global stage next year. The Arsenal midfielder has been open about his belief in England’s potential, expressing confidence that the current squad possesses the quality and mindset required to win football’s most prestigious trophy.

England continue to boast the strongest domestic league in world football, with Premier League clubs regularly competing for and winning major European titles. The national team also feature an array of world-class talent playing at elite clubs across the globe. However, despite this wealth of quality, success at a major international tournament has remained elusive for decades.

Under their current set-up, England have come close on several occasions, reaching the final of the last two European Championships but falling short each time. As the next World Cup approaches, optimism is once again building, with the team having completed an impressive qualifying campaign that has reinforced their status as one of the leading contenders.

Rice’s Bold Statement of Intent

Rice has never been one to shy away from setting high standards, and his latest comments reflect a determined mindset within the England camp. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the midfielder said, “We want to win it. That’s going to be a bold statement but we’re England and we have world class players all over the pitch. If we didn’t think like that, I think that would be weak mentality from us. We all want to win the World Cup, we’d all love that, to get our hands on that in our career. You see so many of the best players in the world, they’ve won that in the past, and what it meant to them. There’s a long way to go and it’s just about building to that moment.”

England’s Growing Confidence

Rice’s remarks encapsulate the self-belief that has increasingly defined this generation of England players. Many within the squad have experienced success at club level, developing the winning mentality necessary for international triumphs. With the World Cup set to take place in North America, the focus for Thomas Tuchel’s side will be on maintaining consistency, unity, and form as the tournament draws closer.

For Rice, the ambition to become a world champion reflects not only his leadership qualities but also a broader shift in England’s approach, one that embraces confidence, resilience, and the expectation of success rather than fear of failure.

