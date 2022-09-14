Arsenal man makes the top 25 most improved players on FIFA 23

Arsenal prides itself on developing top talents from around the world, and Mikel Arteta has continued that since he became the club’s manager in 2019.

The Spaniard is rebuilding the team, and the focus has been on signing young players who can deliver the goods for the long-term.

One problem spot Arsenal had when he joined the club was the goalkeeping department, and they replaced Bernd Leno with Aaron Ramsdale as the first choice last season.

That decision proved to be an inspiring one, with the Englishman becoming one of the best buys of the season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by EA Sports, the makers of the FIFA game series.

They have now improved his rating, and a report on The Daily Mail reveals he is one of the 25 most-improved players in FIFA 23, which will be released at the end of this month.

It claims he improved from 74 in FIFA22 to 82 in the latest edition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been one of our most improved players, and he deserves to have a better rating than the last edition of the game.

Hopefully, he will keep getting better and help us win more trophies.

