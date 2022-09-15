Arsenal man makes the top five highest-rated under21 players on FIFA23

Bukayo Saka has been named as one of the top-rated under21 players on FIFA 23.

The Englishman has continued to develop his game at the Emirates, and he is now one of the first names on the team sheet at Arsenal.

EA Sports recognises his importance to the Gunners, and they have reflected that in his rating in their upcoming game.

A report on The Daily Mail says they have released the top-rated 25 players 21 years and under.

Saka is in the top five, alongside illustrious names like Pedri, Jude Bellingham, Alphonso Davies, and Florian Wirtz.

He is not the only Arsenal player in the top 25, with William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli also making the list.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the best players to graduate from our Hale End Academy, and his success in the first team will serve as motivation to other player coming through.

With Saliba and Martinelli, they are making us one of the strongest clubs to face in England again.

We have started this season very well, and it is likely that we will end it with a trophy.

To achieve that, these players must keep performing well, and they are under the right manager that will help them improve.