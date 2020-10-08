Arsenal man might be used to replace Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira might play his way into becoming a permanent replacement for Thomas Partey at Atletico Madrid.

This is because Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spaniards have the option of making his loan deal permanent.

Torreira fell out of favour at the Emirates and he was made available for transfer after Mikel Arteta looked to land another midfielder.

The Gunners wanted Partey all along, but they struggled to reach an agreement with Atletico over the transfer of the Ghanaian and they turned their attention towards Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman’s team, Lyon also proved too difficult to deal with and they shut the door on Arsenal before deadline day.

The Gunners already had Torriera in Madrid waiting to complete a loan switch to Atletico.

He would eventually complete the move, and Arsenal, in turn, would make a deadline day swoop for Partey.

Partey’s move upset Atletico and left them with no time to find a replacement, but they have Torreira on loan now.

If they want to replace the Ghanaian long term, they can simply turn Torriera’s loan to a permanent one and it will cost them just €21m.

Partey will join up with the Arsenal first team after the current set of international matches.