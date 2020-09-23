Arsenal man might still make a move back to Turkey

The agent of Mohamed Elneny is in Turkey to try to broker a deal for the Egyptian midfielder who spent last season on loan at Besiktas.

The Egyptian returned from his loan spell to play for Arsenal as they beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield as well as beat Fulham in their first Premier League game of the season.

The Gunners didn’t start him in the last Premier League game against West Ham United, causing rumours about his future to spread.

The Egyptian media outlet, Extra Sport is now reporting that the midfielder’s agent is currently in Turkey.

The report claims that his agent has even held talks with Galatasaray and Trabzonspor about a transfer for him.

After his fine season with Besiktas, it is not surprising that several Turkish sides want him to join them for this season.

It remains unclear if he will be part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the coming season after a fine start to the campaign.

The Gunners have brought in Dani Ceballos who replaced him in the starting XI against West Ham.

They are also still linked with a move for Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, signing any of these players will push Mohamed Elneny further down the pecking order.