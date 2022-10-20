Arsenal man misses out on the World Cup after rejecting offers to change nationality

Eddie Nketiah is England’s record goalscorer at the youth level and the striker should ideally take that form to the senior Three Lions team.

However, he cannot even get playing time at Arsenal and it would be hard for Gareth Southgate to consider him for action.

This has made him consider switching nationalities and the other country he can play for is Ghana.

His parents are from the African nation and that makes him eligible to play for them, which could be a boost to the West Africans.

They have qualified for the World Cup and want to get a few Premier League stars in their squad for the competition.

Nketiah has been asked to switch allegiance to them for a long time, but the striker has been hesitant.

A report on Ghana Soccer Net reveals they have given up hopes of convincing him to make the change.

This means he will now miss Qatar 2022, which kicks off just next month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah did well last season when he broke into the team at the end of the campaign.

If he continued to play regularly, he could have been considered to play for England this season.

However, the arrival of Gabriel Jesus has seen him spend more time on the bench than he would have liked.

His refusal to play for Ghana yet could be because he still dreams of playing for England.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Mikel Arteta talking ahead of Arsenal v PSV!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids