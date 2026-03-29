Arsenal man named as one of the most-capped players in Premier League

Declan Rice is widely regarded as one of the finest English players currently performing in Europe, and he remains a key figure for Arsenal. His consistent performances ensure he is one of the first names on the team sheet, underlining his importance to the club.

Regular appearances for Arsenal highlight his quality, while his role at international level further reinforces his status. Rice is almost always selected for the England national team, where he continues to be a dependable presence in midfield. His reliability and influence have made him a central figure for both club and country.

International career progression

Earlier in his career, Rice represented the Republic of Ireland national team on three occasions before switching allegiance to England in 2019. Since making that decision, he has established himself as a cornerstone of the England squad and has not looked back.

Over the years, he has played under multiple managers at senior international level and continues to be a regular selection under Thomas Tuchel. His ability to adapt and maintain high performance levels has ensured his continued inclusion regardless of managerial changes.

Milestone within reach

At 27, Rice is approaching a significant milestone in his international career. As reported by Football365, he is currently the Arsenal player with the highest number of international caps in the squad. With 72 appearances for England, he is already among the most capped players in the current team.

His excellent fitness record has played a crucial role in this achievement. Rice rarely withdraws from international duty, consistently remaining available for selection. This durability has allowed him to accumulate caps at a steady rate and maintain his place as a regular starter.

Given his importance to the team and his consistent availability, Rice is well-positioned to reach 100 international caps in the future. Such an achievement would further underline his status as one of England’s most reliable and accomplished midfielders of his generation.