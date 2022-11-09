Arsenal man named one of the fastest players in the Champions League this season

Nuno Tavares left Arsenal on loan in the last transfer window as the Gunners wanted him to earn regular playing time.

The move to Olympique Marseille offered a chance to play in the Champions League, a competition Arsenal has not been in since 2017.

The left-back has been ever-present in the OM team domestically and in Europe so far and he has been named one of the fastest players in the UCL.

A report on The Sun reveals Arsenal target and Shakthar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is the fastest player in the competition this season.

He is followed by Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid complete the top four.

However, Tavares comes fifth on the list after clocking a speed of around 36.2kmh.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is a speedster and he is one of our fastest players, but we need more than that from the Portugal under21 international.

The left-back must show he has what it takes to be the complete player for us before we give him another chance at the Emirates.

This loan move offers him a chance to become better and master the parts of his game that are lacking in quality.