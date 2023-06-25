Arsenal man named one of the top ten biggest ever Premier League flops

Nicolas Pepe’s performance since his high-profile move to Arsenal in 2019 has led an AI system to include him among the top ten worst signings in Premier League history.

The Ivorian winger had impressed during his time at Lille in France, prompting Arsenal to secure his services for a record fee. The Gunners had high hopes that Pepe would make a significant impact and help them regain a spot in the top four of the league.

Unfortunately, Pepe’s time at Arsenal has been underwhelming, failing to live up to expectations. Arsenal is now reportedly eager for him to depart the club.

Perplexity AI, as reported by The Sun, has compiled a list of the top ten Premier League flops of all time, with Pepe included in this unfavourable ranking. He finds himself in the company of other players such as Andy Carroll during his time at Liverpool, Daniel Drinkwater at Chelsea, and Ali Dia during his brief stint at Southampton, among others.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Pepe has been one of our worst use of money since the Premier League began and it is sad that he has still not improved.

It remains unclear why the executives who sanctioned the purchase did so. We just need to move him on and try to ensure we are not stuck with the winger for another season.

The club is moving in the right direction without him in its plans and adding him to it could change everything for us negatively.

Sick of transfer news??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…