Arsenal man named one of the top ten biggest ever Premier League flops

Nicolas Pepe’s performance since his high-profile move to Arsenal in 2019 has led an AI system to include him among the top ten worst signings in Premier League history.
The Ivorian winger had impressed during his time at Lille in France, prompting Arsenal to secure his services for a record fee. The Gunners had high hopes that Pepe would make a significant impact and help them regain a spot in the top four of the league.
Unfortunately, Pepe’s time at Arsenal has been underwhelming, failing to live up to expectations. Arsenal is now reportedly eager for him to depart the club.
Perplexity AI, as reported by The Sun, has compiled a list of the top ten Premier League flops of all time, with Pepe included in this unfavourable ranking. He finds himself in the company of other players such as Andy Carroll during his time at Liverpool, Daniel Drinkwater at Chelsea, and Ali Dia during his brief stint at Southampton, among others.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Signing Pepe has been one of our worst use of money since the Premier League began and it is sad that he has still not improved.
It remains unclear why the executives who sanctioned the purchase did so. We just need to move him on and try to ensure we are not stuck with the winger for another season.
The club is moving in the right direction without him in its plans and adding him to it could change everything for us negatively.
Lols
So In 30 years of the prem Pepe is in the top 10 worst signings ,give it a break ,what depths did Martin have to go to get this article up and running to carry on his crusade against poor Pepe ,oh yea the Sun newspaper,who I’m surprised is still in print .
Andy Carroll ?
😂
Played 3 years in the prem and as better numbers than Havertz who Martin called one of the best players in Europe but Pepe is a massive flop ,funny as.
Let me guess ,Viera will come on this season and will be one of the best players in the world by seasons end .
Every time Pepe is mentioned you bring up Vieira.
Give Fabio Vieira the same amount of time / seasons as Pepe.
It seems you are always the willing to give some player enough time but others not the same time period.
I will give 3 notable examples:
The Shirt Selling Genius,
AMN,
Pepe etc..
Even with the many seasons and chances they were afforded at Arsenal but still underwhelmed you continued / continue to call for them to be given even more time and chances.
But Fabio Vieira after just a season you already called him a failure and want him gotten rid of as soon as possible.
And if i can remember correctly, even with Odegaard you were not for him being signed permanently after his half loan spell here. You weren’t sold on him so was not willing to give him another chance.
Can you see why I think you have a bit of a biased blind spot?
Disappointed to say the least that we are still banging on about Pepe. It hasn’t worked out well for him, but it all seems a bit cruel to keep mentioning it
What a load of nonsense. Take his total minutes played he averaged a goal or assist every 172 minutes, that’s 1 every 1.9 games which is actually bloody good.
He was just starting to come good under emery (and early Arteta) getting double figure PL goals in his second season. Arteta just didn’t like his attitude and he doesn’t fit the Arteta ball mantra.
Considering the “large fee” was spread across 5/6 years it wasn’t that bad , not even top flop of that window let alone top 10 ever
Let’s be honest here, If Pepe had had signed for Spurs, United, City, Liverpool, Chelsea etc for £70 million and turned out like he has for us you would be labelling him a flop. I might be wrong but i do think you and most of us would be making fun of him if he was at another club.
Lukaku, Shevchenko, Torres, Maguire, Pogba, Antony etc all could look good if you looked at some of their random stats in isolation. But I don’t think you would buy then coming from a United or Chelsea fan.
Same as Haverts. Most of us do think that he flopped at Chelsea. But a chelsea fan can bring up random out of context stats to try to prop him up as not have flopped. He scored in the CL final and won it for Chelsea, this and that Stat shows he was not a flop etc. But in all honesty the majority of football fans will acknowledge that he flopped at Chelsea.
And Arteta is taking a massive gamble on Haverts right now with the ridiculous fee he has paid chelsea for him.
Comparing Pepe with non Arsenal players, though of academic interest to some does not help Arsenal one bit. Yes it makes an article, so if you like academic debates then go ahead. But for me as a realist and an Arsenal supporter only, I care nothing at all for other clubs players, unless they may hold some future value to us And being flops, they dont.
For me, suffice to say that I can think only of OZIL who damaged us massively with his idle character and obscenely awarded wages – more fool the club , rather than him for that- who comes close to being such a flop.
And OZIL DID AT LEAST HAVE TALENT, AND IN SPADES, BUT WAS SIMPLY TOO LACKING IN CHARACTER TO MAKE THE MOST OF IT. Ozil also sold shirts which helped to set off the huge waste of his fee and wages.
But has anyone seen any fans wearing a PEPE SHIRT? OUTSIDE of an asylum I mean. WHAT A TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY.
YOU WILL GET YOUR COMEUPPANCE ONE DAY SANLLEHI !!.