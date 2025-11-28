Rice with Bellingham
Arsenal possesses several top players across every position in their squad, a key factor behind their consistently impressive performances on the pitch. This season has the potential to be one in which the Gunners compete strongly for multiple trophies, as they have shown excellent form in every competition they are involved in.

Arsenal’s High Standards This Season

Mikel Arteta is guiding a team that has become extremely difficult for any opponent to beat, which is why many observers see them as realistic contenders for all the honours they are chasing. The Gunners continue to perform at a very high level, and it is the blend of strong individual displays throughout the squad that has placed them in such a commanding position.

As the season progresses, Arsenal are expected to secure many more victories, with their midfield playing a central role in making these wins appear routine. Every leading club in the Premier League fields world-class midfielders, yet Arsenal’s options stand out, with several of their players included in a top ten list.

Declan Rice’s Influence

According to Goal, Declan Rice has been named the best midfielder in the Premier League at present, a view that is unlikely to generate significant disagreement. Rice has delivered outstanding performances in recent months, providing Arsenal with stability, control and consistency in the centre of the pitch.

His form has contributed greatly to the team’s continued success, as the Gunners maintain their momentum with one strong result after another. Whether protecting the defence, progressing the ball or influencing the tempo of matches, Rice has become a crucial figure in Arsenal’s pursuit of major honours this season.

With the team performing at such a high standard and key players thriving, Arsenal remain well-positioned to challenge seriously for the trophies available to them.

  1. I remember some years ago, when times at Arsenal were not so good, I suggested Declan Rice would be the perfect midfielder for us. Someone to finally fill Patrick Viera’s boots. Someone on Just Arsenal commented words to the effect of “Haha that’s never going to happen”, which seemed quite reasonable at the time. Then things changed, the owners started spending, and 2 years later Rice joined from West Ham. He’s been even better than I thought he would be. An Arsenal legend in the making.

