Arsenal man named worst player for his nation

Leandro Trossard has been in superb form for Arsenal since he moved to the club in January and we expect him to continue performing very well for the club.

His performances over the last three months make him one of the favourites to replace Eden Hazard in the Belgium national team.

They have a new manager and Trossard was chosen to start their latest match against Sweden, which they won 3-0.

However, the attacker was not in good form and a report via The Sun claims a Belgian media outlet branded him the worst player on the pitch for the Red Devils.

In the 61 minutes he spent on the pitch, Trossard hardly inspired any confidence and did not do well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been in terrific form in the last few weeks and it is surprising that he has struggled to play well for Belgium.

However, we can easily see that as a one-off and we expect him to learn from the game and do better when he steps on the pitch again.

Everything is different at club level, so even if he has a bad international window, we still expect him to do well on his return to club football.

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal

This sounds like a fun and interesting way to spend some fun minutes in the interlull with no Arsenal game to watch!