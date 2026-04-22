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Arsenal man nears return to full fitness after surgery

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino has been sidelined with injury since undergoing surgery, and the attacker is working hard to play for Arsenal again this season as he aims to be fully ready for the 2026 World Cup.

At present, he has not yet begun any intense physical work, which is why there remains uncertainty over whether he will return to the pitch for the Gunners in the coming weeks. His recovery is being managed carefully following the procedure.

Recovery Being Managed Carefully

However, Merino is receiving the best medical attention available, which could help accelerate his rehabilitation, even though Arsenal have no intention of rushing him back into action before he is fully prepared.

The Gunners are expected to remain patient in their efforts to ensure the Spaniard returns at the correct time. The club are keen to avoid forcing him back too soon, which could risk a rapid relapse and create further complications.

That cautious approach reflects how highly Arsenal values the player and the importance of having him available for the long term rather than only seeking a short-term boost.

Every stage of his rehabilitation is therefore likely to be monitored closely before he is cleared for full training and competitive action.

Positive Update On Return

According to AS, Merino is actually moving closer to a comeback, with the Spaniard now scheduled to begin running on grass soon. That is expected to be the next significant phase in his recovery programme.

The report adds that his rehabilitation has gone well so far and that he is making encouraging progress. If that continues, the coming weeks should bring another important step forward in his return process.

Beginning outdoor running would represent a major sign that he is edging nearer to rejoining team sessions, although Arsenal are still likely to proceed with caution.

Merino remains a key player at the Emirates, so having him back as soon as safely possible would be a major boost for the squad during an important period of the season.

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