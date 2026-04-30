Arsenal man now expected to leave the Emirates in the summer

Leandro Trossard was widely considered one of the players most likely to struggle for regular game time after Arsenal strengthened their attacking options last summer, yet the Belgian has confounded those expectations with consistent performances. His adaptability and composure have allowed him to remain a valuable option within Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Arteta has continued to place his trust in Trossard, who currently appears to be ahead of Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. His ability to influence matches at key moments has reinforced his importance, even as competition for places has increased across the forward line.
Trossard’s role under Arteta
Trossard has proven himself to be a reliable performer, capable of delivering when called upon. His contributions have not gone unnoticed, and his contract terms were improved during the summer, reflecting the club’s appreciation of his role within the squad.
There was interest in signing him during the previous transfer window, and Arsenal considered those approaches carefully. However, Arteta was keen to retain his services and ultimately vetoed any potential departure, ensuring the attacker remained part of his plans.
As the season has progressed, Trossard has continued to feature regularly, underlining his importance to the team. His technical ability and tactical intelligence have made him a dependable option in a variety of attacking roles.
Uncertain future ahead
Despite his continued involvement, there are growing indications that this could be his final season at the club. Arsenal are believed to be reassessing their long-term strategy, particularly with regard to refreshing the squad and introducing younger talent.
As reported by Sport Witness, the Gunners are now open to selling the former Brighton player at the end of the season rather than offering him a new contract. This marks a shift in stance compared to the previous summer, when his departure was firmly blocked.
Although his current deal runs until the summer of 2027, the club may feel that now represents the ideal time to secure a transfer fee while also planning for the future. Arsenal are thought to be considering reinvesting in a younger and potentially more dynamic option.
The coming months will be decisive in determining Trossard’s future, but it appears increasingly possible that a departure could be on the horizon as Arsenal continue to evolve their squad.
It could ell be that we’re yet to see L. Trossard’s uber best moment for arsenal. If ever there was a time to hit his peak form I hope its coming in all remaining Cl & Pl games before his leaving us.
As for a younger potential replacement:
Name in home country:
Eli Junior Éric Anatole Kroupi
DoB (Age):
23/06/2006 (19)
Place of birth:
Lorient France
Height:
1,79 m
Citizenship:
France France
Portugal Portugal
Position:
Attack – Centre-Forward
Other Position: Left Wing
Foot:
right
Player agent:
EVOLUTION SC
Current club:
AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Joined:
03/02/2025
With Trossards age and Martinellis increasing lack of quality, get rid of both and invest in Rogers.
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That’s also a good call/option. Although he’s already a star of some kind. I’m more thinking of making a younger man a star like as happened for Anelka, bring in Kroupi and catapult his career. He’s young enough (19) to establish a (new) lethal cocktail partnership with M. Dowman and both would sell shirts too.
Not ground breaking but been told Arsenal are willing to let Martinelli, White, Kepa, MLS, Nwaneri, Norgard, Trossard Kiwior, Viera and Jesus go, if their valuations are met. Haverz and Odergaard are depending on getting our desired targets in their positions but they are not bombproof.
Havertz and Ödegaard have been our most injury prone players this season and also one of the highest paid. They shouldnt be here next season when we will can get some money out of their transfers.
They are injury prone because we ran them into the ground in seasons past. It’s not like they have always been Zinchenko/Diaby/Tierney/Tomiyasu kind of injury prone.
If we are not careful, then the likes of Rice,Zubimendi and Timber will soon join the list.
Havertz and Odegaard though are still young enough to regain peak fitness imo. They should have at least another season to prove their fitness. For Jesus and White, think it’s too late.
Should be an interesting summer. I hope we get good value, or at least offload high wages, for some of the outgoing.
It will be even more interesting, if we fail to secure one of our big trophies.