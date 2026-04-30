Arsenal man now expected to leave the Emirates in the summer

Leandro Trossard was widely considered one of the players most likely to struggle for regular game time after Arsenal strengthened their attacking options last summer, yet the Belgian has confounded those expectations with consistent performances. His adaptability and composure have allowed him to remain a valuable option within Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arteta has continued to place his trust in Trossard, who currently appears to be ahead of Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. His ability to influence matches at key moments has reinforced his importance, even as competition for places has increased across the forward line.

Trossard’s role under Arteta

Trossard has proven himself to be a reliable performer, capable of delivering when called upon. His contributions have not gone unnoticed, and his contract terms were improved during the summer, reflecting the club’s appreciation of his role within the squad.

There was interest in signing him during the previous transfer window, and Arsenal considered those approaches carefully. However, Arteta was keen to retain his services and ultimately vetoed any potential departure, ensuring the attacker remained part of his plans.

As the season has progressed, Trossard has continued to feature regularly, underlining his importance to the team. His technical ability and tactical intelligence have made him a dependable option in a variety of attacking roles.

Uncertain future ahead

Despite his continued involvement, there are growing indications that this could be his final season at the club. Arsenal are believed to be reassessing their long-term strategy, particularly with regard to refreshing the squad and introducing younger talent.

As reported by Sport Witness, the Gunners are now open to selling the former Brighton player at the end of the season rather than offering him a new contract. This marks a shift in stance compared to the previous summer, when his departure was firmly blocked.

Although his current deal runs until the summer of 2027, the club may feel that now represents the ideal time to secure a transfer fee while also planning for the future. Arsenal are thought to be considering reinvesting in a younger and potentially more dynamic option.

The coming months will be decisive in determining Trossard’s future, but it appears increasingly possible that a departure could be on the horizon as Arsenal continue to evolve their squad.