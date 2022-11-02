Arsenal man offered to Brazilian club despite being on loan at another club

Pablo Mari was one of Arsenal’s finest players in the early days of Mikel Arteta’s reign as the club’s manager.

The Spaniard was relatively unknown before joining the club from Flamengo in the Brazilian top flight.

He enjoyed a fine start at the club before injuries derailed his bid to establish himself in the squad.

The Gunners have since bolstered their squad with other defenders and sent him on loan to Monza this season.

He is currently sidelined by an off-field injury he suffered from a stabbing incident and will be out for a while.

However, according to several reports, that hasn’t stopped clubs from being interested in a move for him.

The defender is primarily targeted by clubs back in Brazil and a new report claims he has been offered to a team.

A report via Sport Witness reveals he has been offered to Gremio as they build their squad for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is having a good season on loan at Monza and the Italians can make his move permanent for a fee if they survive relegation.

At the moment, they are not at risk of the drop and we expect them to keep him. He should also prefer to stay in Europe over moving back to Brazil.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts after brilliant win over Nottm Forest…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids