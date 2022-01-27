Arsenal man offers himself to European giants in desperate bid to leave London

Mundo Deportivo claims Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has offered himself to Barcelona as he seeks to leave the Emirates this month.

The Gabon striker risks being sidelined at Arsenal for the rest of this season after being stripped of the captain’s armband late last year.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has also been left at home while the rest of the squad travelled to Dubai for a short training camp.

This is the clearest sign that Mikel Arteta is preparing for life without him and his best option might be to leave the Emirates this month.

The report, however, says he might not get his desired move to the Spanish club, which also wants Alvaro Morata.

They are struggling financially and will hardly offer Auba a deal that is close to what he makes now.

Morata also appears higher on their wishlist than the former Arsenal captain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba has himself to blame for his present predicament, considering that he has breached the club’s rules at different times and previously been forgiven.

The current Arsenal team is being rebuilt to become a powerful unit together and we don’t need a negative influence around.

Hopefully, he would find a new club this month so that the club can save some money from paying him outrageously well while he sits on the sidelines.