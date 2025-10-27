Arsenal man opens door to return to his former club

Palmeiras have reportedly been making sustained efforts to bring Gabriel Jesus back to the club, and the attacker has addressed the ongoing rumours. Jesus, who developed through the Palmeiras youth system, moved to Europe to join Manchester City before earning a transfer to Arsenal, where he is currently contracted until 2027.

The Brazilian side is well known for its strategy of enticing top domestic talent back from European clubs. Over several years, Palmeiras have successfully encouraged high-profile players to return, and Jesus has now become one of the primary targets in their efforts to bolster the squad. Despite their interest, it is clear that Jesus remains committed to his current club, focusing on his recovery from a recent injury and continuing his contribution to Arsenal.

Jesus’ Commitment to Arsenal

Jesus’ contract with Arsenal runs until 2027, and he has expressed his desire to remain with the club for the foreseeable future. The attacker has stated that he intends to honour his existing agreement and will not consider leaving during the next two transfer windows, even if a new deal is not offered. His focus remains on returning to full fitness and contributing to Arsenal’s objectives in the Premier League and European competitions.

This level of commitment demonstrates both professionalism and loyalty, as Jesus continues to prioritise the ambitions of the Gunners over speculation linking him with a return to Brazil. Fans at Arsenal can take confidence in the forward’s dedication, as he works to regain match fitness and re-establish himself within the first team following his injury.

Comments on a Possible Future Return

When asked about the possibility of returning to Palmeiras at some point in the future, Jesus told ESPN: “That interest will always be there, both from them and from me. But there’s been nothing formal. It’s the natural interest of a kid who came through the Palmeiras youth system, went to Europe, and obviously wants to return one day. Everyone at the club knows that.”

These comments indicate that while Jesus retains a sentimental connection to his formative club, any move back would be considered in the long term rather than immediately. For now, his priorities remain focused on Arsenal and his rehabilitation, ensuring that when he does return to full fitness, he can continue to perform at the highest level.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…