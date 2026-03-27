Arsenal man praised for his international decision

Cristhian Mosquera appears to have committed his international future to the Spain national team despite strong interest from the Colombia national team. Eligible to represent Colombia through his parents, the defender had been the subject of persistent efforts to persuade him to switch allegiance at senior level.

Mosquera has, however, built his international career within Spain’s system, progressing through several youth sides and establishing himself as a consistent performer. His displays at the UEFA Under 21 European Championship played a key role in earning him a move to Arsenal, where he has since impressed with his performances.

International Decision and Challenges Ahead

Despite his strong form at club level, breaking into Spain’s senior side remains a significant challenge due to the depth of quality available in defensive positions. This competitive landscape was a major factor behind Colombia’s attempts to recruit him, with the South American nation reportedly offering him a clear pathway to immediate international football, including the prospect of playing at the World Cup.

Such an opportunity would be highly attractive to many dual-nationality players. However, Mosquera chose not to take that route, instead demonstrating patience and commitment by waiting for a call-up with Spain. His decision reflects both confidence in his ability and a strong identification with the Spanish national setup.

Praise for Commitment

Mosquera’s stance has drawn praise from Aitor Karanka, who highlighted the importance of loyalty and dedication within the national team structure. As reported by Football London, he stated:

“Thiago is an example of the commitment being fostered at the RFEF. The same goes for Mosquera in the senior national team, even though they may receive calls from other national teams, they identify strongly with Spain. We appreciate that commitment.

“The senior team reflects the level of commitment the players show every time they come here. Thiago and Mosquera are two examples of that commitment.”

His comments underline the value placed on national identity and long-term dedication, qualities that Mosquera has clearly demonstrated through his decision.