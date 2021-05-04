Arsenal man prepares for summer exit with a new deal unlikely

David Luiz might be in his last season at Arsenal as the Brazilian nears the end of his playing career.

He has been at the Emirates for the last two campaigns after the Gunners signed him from Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta handed him an extended stay at the Emirates last summer with the Spaniard considering him an important influence in the dressing room.

Arteta might give him yet another deal because Luiz is still very much a part of his first-team plans.

However, CBS Sports claims that the former Benfica man is preparing to exit the Emirates at the end of this campaign.

The report says he might not get a new Arsenal contract and his representatives have started looking out for a potential new home for him.

His influence in the dressing room and experience on the pitch makes him a good player to have, but Arsenal is rebuilding their team and has someone like William Saliba rejoining them in the summer.

The report says one possible destination for him is the MLS where he could join the likes of David Beckham and Steven Gerrard as ex-Premier League stars to have played in the competition.

However, he would have to lower his wage demands for that to materialise considering that the competition has a salary cap.