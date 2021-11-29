Arsenal man reaches a verbal agreement to join his next club

Alexandre Lacazette has verbally agreed to join Barcelona at the end of this season, according to Todofichajes.
The Frenchman has an expiring contract, and he can secure a pre-contract agreement to join another club by January.
Although Arsenal isn’t so eager to keep him, he has many suitors around Europe.
However, Barca has won the race for his signature, and the Spaniards will look to complete the agreement by the start of the year.
Just Arsenal opinion
Lacazette’s departure means Arsenal needs to find a new striker, and that has to happen soon.
The Gunners’ rebuild is going very well, and that is thanks to some fine recruitment by the club.
They have bolstered their midfield and defence with some of the finest players around the continent.
If they can achieve that kind of success while bringing in attacking reinforcements, then they can genuinely start challenging for honours.
The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Youssef En-Nesyri have been linked with a move to the Emirates.
Either striker would be good for the Arsenal squad, but Vlahovic is the most ruthless and Arsenal needs a ruthless goal-scorer.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
if there’s any truth whatsoever to this rumour, it simply shows just how far the once mighty Barca have fallen
Signing retired horses left right and center, lol!! I hope the cheaters go down, get relegated and we don’t hear about them for a decade…
Now I just wait for someone to prize Pedri and Fati away from those Spanish cheaters and it will be a perfect demise for them…
Coming back to Lacazzette, lets hope we are able to replace his linkup and passing. I was thinking maybe try Pepe at ST or CF.
It is the right time for him to leave,he has done his best for us.A striker dat can not guarantee us at least 17goals a season is not whot playing for us.we should also sell Aubameyang if the right offer comes,by the look of things he his not going to pick back his form.