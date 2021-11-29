Arsenal man reaches a verbal agreement to join his next club

Alexandre Lacazette has verbally agreed to join Barcelona at the end of this season, according to Todofichajes.

The Frenchman has an expiring contract, and he can secure a pre-contract agreement to join another club by January.

Although Arsenal isn’t so eager to keep him, he has many suitors around Europe.

However, Barca has won the race for his signature, and the Spaniards will look to complete the agreement by the start of the year.

Just Arsenal opinion

Lacazette’s departure means Arsenal needs to find a new striker, and that has to happen soon.

The Gunners’ rebuild is going very well, and that is thanks to some fine recruitment by the club.

They have bolstered their midfield and defence with some of the finest players around the continent.

If they can achieve that kind of success while bringing in attacking reinforcements, then they can genuinely start challenging for honours.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Youssef En-Nesyri have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Either striker would be good for the Arsenal squad, but Vlahovic is the most ruthless and Arsenal needs a ruthless goal-scorer.