Arsenal man recalled for national team duty

Kieran Tierney has been recalled to the Scotland national team for their matches in the upcoming international window.

The left-back was injured at the backend of last season, and that forced him to miss matches in the last international break.

It meant he missed the Scottish team’s attempt to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. In his absence, they lost out in the race for a place.

Tierney has been injury-prone for most of his career, but the defender is one of the key members of his national team.

He and Andy Robertson are two of the best left-backs in the Premier League, but the Gunners’ man has often played in central defence because of the Liverpool full-back.

Sky Sports reports that Robbo will miss the games, but Tierney has returned to the fold, and he will be involved as the Scots face Ukraine twice and the Republic of Ireland before a return to club football.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the finest players around, and the full-back will hope to help his country in the matches.

He has struggled to play this season after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

This window offers him a valuable chance to get more minutes and stay sharp for when more opportunities arrive for him to play regularly at the Emirates.

