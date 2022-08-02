Arsenal man recommended to a Champions League club

Charlie Nicholas has urged Celtic to sign Arsenal defender Pablo Mari to help them in their defence.

The Spaniard is the fifth-choice centre-back at Arsenal and he was sent out on loan to Udinese last season and he did well.

His performance in Serie A has made him the subject of transfer interest in the Italian top flight.

Reports have linked the likes of Monza and Verona with a move for him, however, he might move closer to England.

Celtic won the Scottish Premier League last season and will play in this campaign’s Champions League.

Nicholas believes they need Mari in their squad and he would slot straight into their left centre back spot.

He said on Express Sport via Celtic Way: “I would like to see him go for a quality and experienced central defender, even if it is only on loan.

“The player I would try and get would be Pablo Mari at Arsenal. The Spaniard is experienced, is naturally left-sided, is a real presence and is a good, good player.

“The fact he is at Arsenal and had previously been at Manchester City shows the sort of quality Mari has.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is a solid defender, and the Spaniard has proven his worth in his last loan stint.

A move to Celtic will give him the chance to not just compete in Europe, but he will also win titles.