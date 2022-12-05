Arsenal man reflects on his country’s World Cup journey

Thomas Partey has reacted to Ghana’s exit from the World Cup and admitted they wanted to do more for their fans back home.

The Ghanaians were one of the most exciting African nations in the competition and needed just a point from their last group game against Uruguay to progress.

However, the South Americans defeated them, a result that meant both nations exited the competition at the group stages.

Partey has now broken his silence after their exit and wrote on Instagram:

“It was our biggest wish to give Ghanaians something to cheer about but unfortunately it didn’t go as we wanted.

“I want to say a huge thank you for the unconditional support from home and across the world.

“With the support of God we will come back stronger.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is a key player for club and country and he will be gutted that he could not help the Ghanaians reach the knockout stages of the competition.

However, Arsenal fans are delighted that he is back home from the competition and will now prepare to link up with the rest of the squad.

As one of our key players, the real positive from Ghana’s exit is that he is not injured, which has been one of our biggest fears.