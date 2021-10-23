Arsenal man rejects Carragher’s offer after Aston Villa match and that is brilliant

A lot of pundits out there think they walk on water and that certainly applies to Gary Neville and his colleague Jamie Carragher.

It seems that Carragher was desperate to grab an after-match interview with Takehiro Tomiyasu following Arsenal’s impressive win over Aston Villa, however, the Japanese star respectably said no, according to the Mirror.

Just Arsenal Opinion

After such a brilliant win, every Arsenal player should be more than happy to grant an interview.

However, there are so many reasons he may have turned down the invite, which isn’t personal.

Tomi looks like a very nice guy and he has been a very effective player on the pitch for Arsenal.

As long as he isn’t obligated to grant an interview, he has the right to decline an invitation as he has just done.

I for one am glad that he said no to Carragher, he and Neville think they are some sort of sage of football and they need putting in their place every now and then.

Well done Tomi, love you more than ever now.