Arsenal man rejects Serie A move that would have made for an interesting swap deal

Calciomercato claims that Granit Xhaka has no interest in making a move to Italy after it emerged that Inter Milan wanted the Swiss midfielder.

Xhaka has emerged as a key player for Arsenal this season after he almost left the club in the January transfer window.

He had fallen out with the fans under Unai Emery, but Mikel Arteta convinced him to remain at Arsenal.

He has been touted to become the long-term partner of Thomas Partey at the Emirates after his resurgence.

But the report claims that the Serie A giants wanted to sign him as they look to replace Christian Eriksen in their team.

Eriksen was a star in England, but the Dane has struggled since he moved from Spurs to Inter in the January transfer window, and Inter considered a swap deal with Arsenal.

The report claims that Inter contacted Xhaka’s camp about a move in the summer, but he made it clear to them that he is not looking to move and that he wants to remain at Arsenal, at least for now.

Arteta will be happy to hear that because it seems he considers Xhaka to be one of the key influences in his team.

Xhaka has already played in 7 Premier League games for the Gunners this season.