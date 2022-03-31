Arsenal man remains a serious option for rich Premier League club

Newcastle United is the newest rich boys in the Premier League and the Magpies are expected to become one of the top sides in the not so distant future.

The work has started and Eddie Howe has done an impressive job is steering them away from the relegation places and making them one of the hardest clubs to beat.

They will spend lots of money in the summer to keep adding quality players to their squad and Arsenal could benefit from that.

This is because fichajes.net claims the Magpies want to sign Bernd Leno and they name the German as one player that could join the newly-rich EPL side.

He has lost his place in the Arsenal team to Aaron Ramsdale and he could fall further behind in the pecking order when Matt Turner joins the club in the summer.

So a move away from the Emirates is almost certain, but it remains unclear if he would agree to join Newcastle United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno could become the third choice at Arsenal by next season if he doesn’t leave the Emirates, and that should be enough reason for him to consider an offer from Newcastle.

If it doesn’t arrive, he should also look to find a new home elsewhere, unless Mikel Arteta assures him of playing opportunities.