Arsenal man reportedly wants a move back to his former club

Sports Bild is reporting that Sead Kolasinac is keen on a return to Germany and he has been telling his close friends that a return to Schalke 04 is what he craves.

The Bosnian is one of the oldest members of the current Arsenal team but unfortunately, he isn’t the most reliable.

Originally a left-back, he has been pushed further down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of Kieran Tierney.

Mikel Arteta has used him more as a left centre-back in his recent games for the club.

However, Arsenal has now signed Gabriel from Lille and they had earlier landed Pablo Mari.

These new additions mean that the defender might not be such a useful member of the team anymore.

The report claims that the defender has already met with Schalke’s sports director Jochen Schneider, on a number of occasions.

He moved to Arsenal on a free transfer in 2017 and he has maintained good relations with his former side.

It adds that he has reportedly told his friends: “I just want to go home and that stadium will explode if we announce it.”