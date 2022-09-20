Arsenal man responds to being ignored for national team duty

Gabriel Jesus is one of Brazil’s top players in Europe at the moment and the striker is having a good season at Arsenal.

He joined the Gunners in the last transfer window and has become a mainstay in the team so far.

The striker is one man everyone expects to see at the World Cup later in the year.

However, he was ignored by the Brazil national team for their recent matches.

Fans were surprised at his exclusion and some believe he will certainly be on the plane to Qatar.

But the former Manchester City man is not complacent, and he believes he has to do better to maintain his place on the team.

He tells ESPN Brasil: “I respect the coach’s decision a lot, I respect Tite, the entire staff. As I said, I’m Brazilian, I’ll always root for the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I’ll keep doing my best to have the opportunity again.

“What is in my control is my performance. I will always try to give my best, finish the plays. Today I had some chances that I could also improve a little more, I know. I’ve been training, trying to do my best.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is certainly one of the best players around and Brazil will hardly keep him at home when they go to the World Cup.

He has next month to keep improving and performing well, which should help him to get back into the Brazil team when they name their squad for the football Mundial.

