Arsenal man reveals former Gunner called him after he lost his place in the team

Bernd Leno says he has a good relationship with Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann, and his fellow German has called to check up on him recently.

He has lost his place in Arsenal’s first team to summer signing Aaron Ramsdale, so he is not in an ideal situation as a footballer now.

As the Englishman continues to shine, it seems the former Bayer Leverkusen goalie might ask to leave the club in the summer to save his career.

In a recent message in Arsenal’s programme notes, Leno touched on the importance of checking on people while discussing his relationship with Lehmann.

Leno recalled, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I will never forget what I learned from Jens.

‘I am still in touch with him. In fact he called me the other day to ask if everything is OK.

‘It’s always great to speak with him because he has experienced so much in football and always has good advice.

‘It’s important to stay in touch with people because the football world is very small and the goalkeeping world is even smaller.’

It is great that Lehmann has kept in touch with Leno because Arsenal’s second choice is going through a tough time as a footballer and needs support.

He is simply no longer good enough to be our first choice, but he can thrive at another club, maybe back in the Bundesliga.

Unless Ramsdale is unavoidably absent, Leno may have played his last Premier League game for the club.

