Arsenal man reveals he spoke with Jose Mourinho about a move

Lucas Torreira has added AS Roma to the list of clubs he could possibly join after revealing that he has spoken to Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Fiorentina in Serie A, and he did very well for the Italians.

We expected them to make his transfer permanent for a fee because he was one of their best players.

However, that never happened, and Arsenal is looking for a new home for him because he doesn’t feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The midfielder is currently with the club in preseason training, but a move away from the Emirates is bound to happen.

Several clubs have been linked with a transfer for him, but nothing has materialised yet.

Speaking about his future and potential suitors recently, he said he has been in touch with Mourinho.

The midfielder said as reported by El Pais: “I spoke with Mourinho some time ago. He is a coach that I admire. It is a chance that seduces me, but it is not easy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It really doesn’t matter which club Torreira plays for next as far as Arsenal is concerned.

The most important thing for us is that we want to offload him as soon as we can.

The midfielder will fetch us some important funds when he leaves, but if we delay, we might be forced to sanction only a loan move.

