Arsenal man reveals how Ancelotti is using him differently from Arteta

Gabriel Martinelli remains an important player for Brazil, just as he is for Arsenal, and the forward has now discussed the different tactical roles he is asked to perform for club and country.

At the Emirates Stadium, Martinelli mainly operates on the left wing as part of a front three, where his pace and direct attacking style have made him a key figure for Arsenal. However, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has recently been deploying the attacker in a more central role as part of the national team setup.

The Brazilian forward has made it clear that he is willing to adapt to the demands of his managers and is focused on helping both Arsenal and Brazil in whatever role he is asked to perform.

Different Responsibilities For Club And Country

Although Martinelli is primarily used as a left winger at Arsenal, he has occasionally featured in more central attacking positions for the Gunners when required. His versatility has become an important asset for both club and country, particularly in systems that demand movement across the front line.

Arsenal continue to regard the attacker as a vital member of the squad, with his performances at club level helping him maintain an important role within the Brazil national team. His consistency and work rate have allowed him to remain a trusted option in different tactical setups.

Brazil have now reached the Round of 16 after Martinelli scored the goal that secured victory over Japan. The result ensured progression in the competition and further highlighted the attacker’s growing influence within the national side.

Martinelli Explains Tactical Adjustment

Speaking about the differences between his responsibilities for Arsenal and Brazil, Martinelli explained how Carlo Ancelotti has been helping him adapt to a more central role in the team.

Martinelli told the Metro: “At Arsenal I don’t play that position, but I can.

“The manager has been talking to me about how I can play in that role, playing centrally.

“I’m happy to help the team regardless of the position. On the pitch, I’ll try to help Brazil in the best way possible.”

The forward’s comments underline his willingness to adapt tactically and contribute wherever necessary as he continues to play an important role for both Arsenal and Brazil.

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