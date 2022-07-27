Arsenal man reveals why he left the club on loan

18-year-old Marcelo Flores took a bold step by leaving Arsenal to join Real Oviedo on loan this summer.

The Mexican is highly-rated in the Gunners’ youth team set-up, and he is expected to break into their first team soon.

However, it seems he doesn’t have the patience to wait for that to happen and he would now spend this campaign on loan in Spain’s second division.

It is an unusual decision for a player as young as he is because he could easily remain at the Emirates and get playing chances in the not-so-distant future.

But the Canadian-born player seems to know what he is doing and admits it is a big leap. However, he insists he is ambitious, and the decision shows that part of him.

“The leap is big from one football to another, but my goals are ambitious,” he said, as quoted by Diario de Mexico.

“I want to show that I can play well, and I’m ready for whatever comes: I’m going to work hard for the team and for myself, to show what I can do in football.

“They told me that Oviedo wanted me, and from then on it was my decision and that of my family.

“I have friends playing in Spain, and they are happy that I am starting this new stage in Oviedo. They tell me it’s a very good league, both Primera and Segunda, and that I should enjoy it and do what I know how to do.

“The jump to this league is big, this is professional football and there are many teams – and very good ones – that have been in Primera, like Oviedo.

“The level is similar and my objective is to work hard now. I’m ready to play, although that doesn’t depend on me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sometimes fortune favours the bold and this courageous move by Flores might just pay off.

Even if it doesn’t, he is still 18, and he has so much time to retrace his steps and recreate his career back at Arsenal next season.