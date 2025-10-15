Arsenal man risks losing his World Cup place after rusty performance

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s hopes of making the England squad for the next World Cup could be under threat after a disappointing showing in his most recent international outing. The young left-back, who enjoyed a breakthrough season with Arsenal last year, has seen his fortunes change significantly in recent months, both at club and international level.

Once a key starter for the Gunners, Lewis-Skelly quickly became a trusted figure under Thomas Tuchel, who made him his first-choice left-back. His energy, composure, and attacking instincts made him a valuable asset for both club and country. However, this season has seen a notable shift in circumstances, as he has fallen behind Riccardo Calafiori in the Arsenal pecking order.

A Decline in Form and Opportunity

Calafiori’s consistent performances have made it difficult for Mikel Arteta to justify altering his defensive setup. The Italian defender’s balance between defensive solidity and attacking support has been instrumental in Arsenal’s impressive start to the campaign. As a result, Lewis-Skelly has found himself restricted to a bench role, watching as his team sits comfortably at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite his lack of regular game time, Lewis-Skelly was still called up to the latest England camp, with Tuchel showing faith in the youngster by including him in the squad. The manager has placed a strong emphasis on maintaining a cohesive group, fostering unity and togetherness among his players. Yet, on the pitch, Lewis-Skelly struggled to impress in England’s 5–0 victory over Latvia, raising questions about his form and readiness.

Competition for the Left-Back Role

According to Football365, Lewis-Skelly looked rusty during the match, lacking the sharpness and rhythm expected at international level. The report highlighted how Djed Spence, who started the previous fixture in the same position, appeared far more composed and effective. Spence’s superior display could see him retain the position ahead of Lewis-Skelly for future fixtures.

Furthermore, with Tino Livramento set to return from injury soon, the competition for the left-back spot is only expected to intensify. If Lewis-Skelly fails to rediscover his best form quickly, he risks slipping further down the national team’s hierarchy. His immediate focus will need to be on regaining match fitness and convincing both Arteta and Tuchel that he remains capable of performing at the highest level.

