Arsenal man risks missing out on a World Cup place

Albert Sambi Lokonga was an important member of the Arsenal first team at the start of this season when he first joined the club from Anderlecht.

He was relatively an unknown among English fans before Mikel Arteta added him to his squad.

The midfielder showed some fine form at the beginning of this campaign, and it seemed he would be regular throughout the term.

However, as Arteta’s team came together, the midfielder lost his place in it, with his manager now preferring to partner Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in midfield.

This has cost Sambi Lokonga his place in the Belgian national team and a report via Sport Witness claims if things don’t change, he now risks missing out on a place in their squad for the World Cup later this year.

Belgium has some of the world’s finest players on their team, so there is serious competition for every spot.

Roberto Martinez will not have to break a sweat before he finds a player who will fill any position in his team and Sambi Lokonga should be worried about that.

It is hard to see him bench any of Xhaka and Partey before the end of this season and it means he can forget about participating in the World Cup unless he returns to the Arsenal team at the start of next season.