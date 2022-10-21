Arsenal man says he could return to his former club in the future

Kieran Tierney is a die-hard Celtic fan and the full-back has left the door open for him to rejoin the Hoops in the future.

They developed him into one of the finest left-backs in Europe before selling him to Arsenal.

The Gunners have enjoyed his talents over the last few seasons and he continues to show he is a top player.

He has been injury-prone since he moved to the Emirates, but the Scotsman is one of the team’s most dedicated players and Arsenal will hand him a new long-term deal at the right time.

He was speaking about his former club recently and they asked him if he would consider a return there, the full-back told The Currie Club podcast with Darrell Currie:

“I’m always going to love Celtic, I’m always going to support Celtic so you never know in football, you genuinely don’t.

“I think when a player who loves the club leaves there’s always that, ‘what if he comes back’ and you can’t rule anything out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney can hardly be separated from Celtic because they played a significant role in his development.

For now, he is focused on helping Arsenal achieve its goals, but it is not a surprise that he still thinks about a return to his boyhood club.

