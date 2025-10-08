Arsenal man says he has avenged France loss to Argentina in 2022

William Saliba was not part of the France starting eleven in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, where they were defeated by Argentina. The defender is, however, expected to be a starter for Les Bleus at the next edition in North America and will hope to avenge the loss suffered four years earlier.

At club level, Saliba has experienced success against Argentine players, most notably Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández. Since establishing himself as a starter at Arsenal, he has never lost to Chelsea, giving him a superior record against the midfielder. Saliba views these encounters as a form of personal revenge for the defeat his national team suffered in Qatar.

Success Against Argentine Opposition

Speaking ahead of France’s upcoming fixtures during the international break, Saliba reflected on his record against Chelsea and Fernández. As quoted by RMC Sport, he said: “So far, I haven’t lost to Enzo Fernández with Chelsea. So, yes, I’ve had revenge with Arsenal over Chelsea. When a team beats you, the only thing you want is to play them again. And if we do things well and qualify, I think we’ll have a way to get our revenge.”

His comments highlight the competitive mindset he brings to both club and international football. While his focus remains on collective success, Saliba is clearly motivated by the opportunity to face opponents who previously bested him or his teams.

Looking Ahead to the Next World Cup

Saliba continued: “That’s not what we want, to go to the World Cup to necessarily get our revenge, we just want to win. But if we come up against them [Argentina], of course we’ll be happy to get our revenge.” This illustrates his pragmatic approach: while revenge can be a motivating factor, ultimate success for France is the primary objective.

We can expect Saliba to play a key role in France’s squad for the next World Cup, where he would relish the opportunity to face Argentina once again and potentially avenge the defeat from the 2022 final. His club-level experience against Argentine players provides added confidence as he prepares for the challenges ahead.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…