Arsenal man self-isolating after his national teammate tests positive for Covid-19

Standard Sports claims that Kieran Tierney is set to miss Arsenal’s game against Manchester City after he was asked to self-isolate for being in close contact of a national teammate who tested positive for COVID-19.

Southampton’s Stuart Armstong has reportedly returned a positive coronavirus test while on international duty, Arsenal’s Tierney is one of his close contacts and he has been placed in self-isolation.

Celtic’s Ryan Christie and two backroom staff are also self-isolating, but all the close contacts have returned negative tests for now.

Scotland manager, Steve Clarke said, as quoted by the Standard: “While this is obviously disappointing news the most important thing is the health and safety of the individuals involved and the wider group.

“As soon as we were informed of the positive test, the Chief Medical Consultant immediately contacted the Scottish Government’s clinical adviser, who in turn alerted the local Health Protection Team.

“We have informed the respective clubs from whom we have borrowed the players and backroom staff and we now have to prepare for a huge match ahead tomorrow.”

This is not good news for Arsenal especially if he truly misses the game against Manchester City.

He has already established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back and Mikel Arteta has a lot of expectations placed on him.

Arsenal managed to keep hold of Sead Kolasinac and the absence of Tierney might present him with a chance to earn a place in the team again.