Arsenal man self-isolating after his national teammate tests positive for Covid-19

Standard Sports claims that Kieran Tierney is set to miss Arsenal’s game against Manchester City after he was asked to self-isolate for being in close contact of a national teammate who tested positive for COVID-19.
Southampton’s Stuart Armstong has reportedly returned a positive coronavirus test while on international duty, Arsenal’s Tierney is one of his close contacts and he has been placed in self-isolation.
Celtic’s Ryan Christie and two backroom staff are also self-isolating, but all the close contacts have returned negative tests for now.
Scotland manager, Steve Clarke said, as quoted by the Standard: “While this is obviously disappointing news the most important thing is the health and safety of the individuals involved and the wider group.
“As soon as we were informed of the positive test, the Chief Medical Consultant immediately contacted the Scottish Government’s clinical adviser, who in turn alerted the local Health Protection Team.
“We have informed the respective clubs from whom we have borrowed the players and backroom staff and we now have to prepare for a huge match ahead tomorrow.”
This is not good news for Arsenal especially if he truly misses the game against Manchester City.
He has already established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back and Mikel Arteta has a lot of expectations placed on him.
Arsenal managed to keep hold of Sead Kolasinac and the absence of Tierney might present him with a chance to earn a place in the team again.
Tierney will be a big loss if he’s not available for the game against Man City. Saka may have to deputize as I personally do not rate Kolasinac.
We don’t know yet, as he’s not been tested, as far as the article says. If Kolasinac plays against City, I think i’ll cry! He was absolutely dreadful in his last performance, as he usually is!
If no Tierney, hopefully MA goes with Holding, Luiz, and Gabriel at the back, with Saka at LWB.
This is always likely to happen. The players are taken out of club “bubbles” to join up with their national team. Personally, I feel international football should take a back seat until things are under control.
Agree especially for some BS Nations League! WTF is that?
I would play Gabriel in the LCB position and AMN in the left wingback position and sleep well. That is if we play with 3 at the back.
Really dont see why we are playing stupid internationals, waste of time.
👍