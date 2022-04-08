Arsenal man sends message to fans after successful surgery

Kieran Tierney has thanked Arsenal’s fans for their support after he successfully underwent surgery on his knee.

The Scotsman will miss the rest of this season because of the procedure and he has been getting lots of love from the club’s fans since it became apparent that he would be out for a significant period of time.

After the procedure, he posted an image of himself on his Instagram story and captioned it: Op went well. Thanks so much for all the messages of support.

‘Really appreciate it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of our best players and he is one man the fans love to watch at the Emirates.

Because he gives his all when he plays for the club, we also give him the maximum support on and off the pitch.

Nuno Tavares’ horror show in our 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace makes us appreciate the work that Tierney does.

Hopefully, Tavares will do better when next he is on the pitch or Mikel Arteta will find someone else that can effectively play as our left-back in the absence of the Scotland international for the rest of this campaign.

If we make the top four, we could sign a better backup to him and send Tavares out on loan to develop further.