Arsenal man sends message to fans after successful surgery

Kieran Tierney has thanked Arsenal’s fans for their support after he successfully underwent surgery on his knee.
The Scotsman will miss the rest of this season because of the procedure and he has been getting lots of love from the club’s fans since it became apparent that he would be out for a significant period of time.
After the procedure, he posted an image of himself on his Instagram story and captioned it: Op went well. Thanks so much for all the messages of support.
‘Really appreciate it.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney is one of our best players and he is one man the fans love to watch at the Emirates.
Because he gives his all when he plays for the club, we also give him the maximum support on and off the pitch.
Nuno Tavares’ horror show in our 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace makes us appreciate the work that Tierney does.
Hopefully, Tavares will do better when next he is on the pitch or Mikel Arteta will find someone else that can effectively play as our left-back in the absence of the Scotland international for the rest of this campaign.
If we make the top four, we could sign a better backup to him and send Tavares out on loan to develop further.
Tierney is a great player but cannot complete a full season without a serious injury.. only 24 and has had a mountain of worrisome injuries. It’s a huge concern maybe we should be looking at a more less injury prone left back as a starter.
SADLY Kev, I have to agree. My life long view of any of our players, no matter WHO they may be , is that if they are not reliably fit and have spent ludicrous amounts of their career being unfit, then they are of limited use to us and that is at best.
It is undoubtedly the case that some players are just susceptible to constant injuries and Tierney is among them.
Who can ever forget DIABY. BUT HOW MUCH ACTUAL USE WAS HE TO US, VERY TALENTED THOUGH HE WAS.
Not much at all, is the honest answer. We should have sold him far sooner and a less soft hearted manager than Wenger would and also SHOULD have done so!
Ramsey was another player often on the injury list. Inevitably when he found form he would soon after be injured. Then he would spend several games trying to find his form again. Then, a hamstring or muscular injury, rinse and repeat.
Jack was another player who falls under the same category. Talented players, but not worth their unreliability due to injuries.