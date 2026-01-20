Arsenal man set for medical today to join new club

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to complete a move to Ajax as the Dutch club finalises a loan agreement with Arsenal for the remainder of the season. The Ukrainian defender spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, where his involvement was limited by both competition for places and recurring injury problems. Despite expectations that he would feature more regularly, opportunities proved scarce, leaving his future uncertain.

Zinchenko is no longer part of Arsenal’s long-term plans and now requires consistent game time to restore his value in the transfer market. Ajax believe his experience could prove decisive as it attempts to re establish themselves as the dominant force in Dutch football. For the player, the move offers both stability and visibility, providing a platform to demonstrate his ability and attract interest from potential suitors when the season ends.

Opportunity for revival in Amsterdam

The current Ajax squad lacks senior figures with experience at the highest level, and Zinchenko fits that profile perfectly. His time in the Premier League and European competition equips him with leadership qualities that the club consider essential in their bid to rebuild. The defender has made it clear that he welcomes the switch, recognising that regular football is vital for his career progression.

The move also carries strategic value. By performing well in a league considered less demanding than the Premier League, Zinchenko has a realistic chance to rebuild confidence and form. Success in Amsterdam would place him in a strong position when negotiating his next permanent transfer, while Ajax would benefit from a player motivated to prove himself once more.

Medical scheduled and deal close

According to Sport Witness, an agreement has already been reached between the player and both clubs, and his medical examination has now been scheduled for today. Ajax are keen to conclude the deal swiftly to integrate him into the squad without delay. Completing the transfer promptly would allow him to settle and contribute during a crucial period of the season.

The Dutch side is eager to strengthen its dressing room and view Zinchenko as a timely addition capable of providing balance and experience. For Arsenal, the arrangement offers a practical solution, allowing the defender to regain form elsewhere while keeping future options open.

Zinchenko now faces a defining phase in his career. The coming months will test whether he still possesses the quality and consistency that once made him a valued asset. If he succeeds, the loan spell could mark the beginning of a revival, benefiting both Ajax and the player as they pursue renewed success in their respective ambitions.