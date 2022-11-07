Arsenal man set for World Cup heartbreak despite his stunning form this season

Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of the most in-form Brazilian defenders in Europe this season as he helps Arsenal to sit atop the Premier League table.

The defender is one of the reasons Arsenal has looked solid at the back and any country would wish he was one of their players.

However, he is eligible for Brazil, a nation brimming with footballing talent and he is now set to miss out on a place in their squad for the World Cup.

The defender is competing with top players for a place on the plane but a report on The Sun reveals he is not even in consideration to go to Qatar.

The report reveals the defender is not one of the players the national team is considering taking to the World Cup despite his form.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has been superb this season, but there are other Brazilian defenders also doing exploits across Europe, so the defender was probably not expecting to go to Qatar.

He is still young and will eventually break into the squad if he continues to develop his game and do well at Arsenal.

After the World Cup, a new Brazilian squad might be formed and he can be a member of it.

