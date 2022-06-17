Arsenal man set to finalise change of nationality ahead of World Cup

Eddie Nketiah is set to finalise his change of nationality from England to Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal striker has played for England at various youth levels and he is the record goal-scorer for the country’s Under-21 side.

He was born in England to Ghanaian parents, which makes him eligible to play for the African country.

Ghana has been pursuing an interest in him and the likes of Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Callum Hudson Odoi of Chelsea.

A report on The Sun is now claiming the Arsenal striker and the Brighton right-back could get clearance to represent the Black Stars as early as next week.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah’s chances of ever representing the senior England national team were always very slim considering that he has still not found his feet in senior football at the club level.

England also has some of the best strikers in the world and he will work too hard to earn up to 10 caps.

With Ghana, he can enjoy a long international career and help them try to win a few trophies as well.

He would hope he can also get more playing chances at the club level if he remains at Arsenal beyond this season.

