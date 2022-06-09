Arsenal man set to get a rare England start

Aaron Ramsdale is in line to start in at least one of England’s two remaining Nations League games in this international window, according to the Evening Standard.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has become their second choice, behind Jordan Pickford, but both of them are very good goalies.

The Everton man has kept his place in the team despite his club’s struggles to remain in the Premier League last season.

He remains one of the best shot-stoppers in the country, but he knows the competition from Ramsdale is serious, and he has to remain at his best to keep his place.

Gareth Southgate is also very loyal and has continued to trust the ex-Sunderland man, but Rammers will play in either England’s next game against Italy or the match after that against Hungary.

The report claims Southgate wants to test the other goalies at his disposal as his team prepares for the next World Cup in Qatar.

Ramsdale is one of the best goalkeepers in England and he could become a regular for his country in the future.

But for now, he needs to keep doing well at the club level and continue to apply pressure on Pickford to remain at his best.

