Arsenal man set to leave for free as he is denied January move

Shkodran Mustafi will leave Arsenal for free at the end of this season after he was denied a move away from the club this month.
The German has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and he has just six months left on his current Arsenal contract.
He is one of the players who returned to form on the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager last season.
His fine form meant that it would make sense for him to be rewarded with a new deal, however, Football London claimed earlier that he rejected a new contract offer from the club.
The Gunners can try to offload him this month and make some money from his sale, but Sun Sports says that Mikel Arteta has denied him a move away from the club.
While Arsenal had too many defenders at the start of the season, the recent departure of William Saliba and Sead Kolasinac has left them thin in that department.
David Luiz has also just suffered an injury, which means that Arsenal will need a defender that can cover in his absence.
Arteta wants to him to remain an option alongside the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding.
Let him go
There’s a mistake always in him
Shocked he was even offered a contract. Can’t believe it. Mediocrity
Mari out too for a few weeks so he may be needed in some games…
Gabriel just getting back and Luiz, well hes Luiz!! Let him have his last 6months here then thats him. Let Papa go now.
This summer is going to be interesting and again will depend where we finish if Mikel is even still in the job as to who we sign after a few defneders leave on a free and others will be sold in likes of Torreira, Elneny & Guendouzi who all dont have a future at Arsenal. Matteo the only disappointing one between them all.
Then what of Laca (1year left),Willian, Pepe, Nelson & Nketiah? Bologun is gone so that’s the only subject done is it not?
Going to be bust that’s for sure are Arsenal between now and the summer window!
Is Mari injured again? Surprised Mustafi offered extension, and also with Luiz rumored to be offered an extension. No wonder Saliba is disenchanted with the club; wanting the likes of Mustafi mistake prone re-tread, while we loan a CB who gets MOTM in his 2nd game.
Mari may never play for Arsenal again given how Kroenke would have to stump up 900k for his first 10 appearances the man would wait for his penny in change 😁