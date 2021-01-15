Arsenal man set to leave for free as he is denied January move

Shkodran Mustafi will leave Arsenal for free at the end of this season after he was denied a move away from the club this month.

The German has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and he has just six months left on his current Arsenal contract.

He is one of the players who returned to form on the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager last season.

His fine form meant that it would make sense for him to be rewarded with a new deal, however, Football London claimed earlier that he rejected a new contract offer from the club.

The Gunners can try to offload him this month and make some money from his sale, but Sun Sports says that Mikel Arteta has denied him a move away from the club.

While Arsenal had too many defenders at the start of the season, the recent departure of William Saliba and Sead Kolasinac has left them thin in that department.

David Luiz has also just suffered an injury, which means that Arsenal will need a defender that can cover in his absence.

Arteta wants to him to remain an option alongside the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding.