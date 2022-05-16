Arsenal man should only leave if he is guaranteed regular playing time says pundit

Alan Hutton believes it makes little sense for Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal for West Ham United in the summer if he would not be their main striker.

The Englishman has enjoyed playing time in the Arsenal first team in the last few weeks and he has repaid the faith shown in him by Mikel Arteta with some important goals.

However, he has still not signed a new contract at the club and he would be a free agent in the summer.

West Ham is one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad and they seem to be favourites now.

Former Aston Villa man, Hutton insists he shouldn’t leave Arsenal to become a backup to Michail Antonio, he tells Football Insider:

“He wants to play football. You don’t want to leave where you are at this moment in time and doing well to go to another club sit on the bench and start again. I think there would have to be assurances that if you’re coming into the club, you’re going to play.

“Obviously it’s form dependent but it would have to be a case of: ‘Wow, You’re our striker.’

“He doesn’t want to play second fiddle to the likes of Antonio or anything like that. It’s really going to fall down to that and what the club wants from him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal needs to try to keep Nketiah again because he is worth being a backup at the club.

He would want to be the main man in another team next season, but the grass is not always greener on the other side and he looks very suited to Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

If we add a new striker and keep him, we could be in a much better position next season.